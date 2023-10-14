MagazineBuy Print

Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 19:39 IST , Abuja

Team Sportstar
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in his country’s 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia, his national team said.

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said Osimhen will undergo a scan and is likely to miss Monday’s friendly against Mozambique also in Portugal.

“We don’t have to play him again whatever the outcome of the scan,” Peseiro said in an interview posted on social media by the Nigerian team.

Osimhen has six goals in Serie A this season and was the league’s top scorer as Napoli won the title last season. Before Napoli, he played in clubs in Germany and France.

