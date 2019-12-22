Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Master vs apprentice in North London Premier League clash

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in London. You're joining me, Lavanya, as we get through a game involving Jose Mourinho's present and former club.

LIVE SCORE: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUT vs CHELSEA



LINE-UPS:



Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Lucas, Kane

Subs: Subs: Vorm, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen

Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Abraham, Mount

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi

Jose Mourinho's former club takes his current one.



Who will walk away with a win and three points in North London tonight?



When Jose Mourinho took over as Tottenham boss last month, his side was 12 points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea and looked out of the running for the top four.

But Spurs will leapfrog its London rival into fourth place in the Premier League if it comes out on top on Sunday in a match pitting the grizzled Portuguese veteran against one of his key players during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

It is not the first time the pair have locked horns from opposing dugouts. Lampard came out on top last season when he took his Derby side to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup, but both have since moved on to new clubs.

Chelsea has stumbled in recent weeks, losing four of its past five Premier League matches, with the boss hinting at striking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

The mood is different at Spurs. Former player Ledley King said confidence was back and the top four was a realistic goal.

“(Mourinho) is a winner,” he told Sky Sports. “He's won everything. From my experience if someone like that comes into your club you listen, you take everything on board and you try to soak up as much as you can.”

