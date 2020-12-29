Football Football Tottenham's Bale ruled out 'a few weeks' with calf injury The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke. AP LONDON 29 December, 2020 20:21 IST Gareth Bale's struggles with injuries continue. - Getty Images AP LONDON 29 December, 2020 20:21 IST Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.READ: Chelsea missing injured Ziyech, could return soon - Lampard “I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos