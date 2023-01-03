Transfers

Denmark’s Dolberg leaves Sevilla for Hoffenheim loan

Dolberg joined Sevilla last September with an option to purchase for 20 million euros ($21m) but the 25-year-old failed to make the cut at the struggling Spanish club.

AFP
Nice 03 January, 2023 11:27 IST
Nice 03 January, 2023 11:27 IST
Kasper Dolberg of Denmark reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kasper Dolberg of Denmark reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: STUART FRANKLIN

Dolberg joined Sevilla last September with an option to purchase for 20 million euros ($21m) but the 25-year-old failed to make the cut at the struggling Spanish club.

Denmark international Kasper Dolberg’s loan from Nice to Sevilla has been cut short as a new loan deal saw the forward join German outfit Hoffenheim on Monday.

Dolberg joined Sevilla last September with an option to purchase for 20 million euros ($21m) but the 25-year-old failed to make the cut at the struggling Spanish club.

“We are convinced he can add something to our game,” 11th-placed Bundesliga side Hoffenheim said, describing him as a dangerous and clever finisher.

The striker, whose contract with Nice runs until June 2024, played thrice at the Qatar World Cup where Denmark lost to Australia and France as it exited in the group stage.

Read more stories on Transfers.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon

Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre

Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us