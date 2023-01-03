Denmark international Kasper Dolberg’s loan from Nice to Sevilla has been cut short as a new loan deal saw the forward join German outfit Hoffenheim on Monday.

Dolberg joined Sevilla last September with an option to purchase for 20 million euros ($21m) but the 25-year-old failed to make the cut at the struggling Spanish club.

“We are convinced he can add something to our game,” 11th-placed Bundesliga side Hoffenheim said, describing him as a dangerous and clever finisher.

The striker, whose contract with Nice runs until June 2024, played thrice at the Qatar World Cup where Denmark lost to Australia and France as it exited in the group stage.