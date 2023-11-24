Turner replaces injured Bright in England squad

Manchester United defender Millie Turner has been called up to replace captain Millie Bright in the England women’s squad for Nations Leagues matches against the Netherlands and Scotland.

Bright, who has made 77 international appearances and led the Lionesses to a runners-up finish at this year’s World Cup, will remain with Chelsea for treatment of a knee injury.

Also read | Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

Turner has been capped at junior level but never played for the senior side.

England is third in Group A1 and faces leader Netherlands on December 1 in a must-win game if it is to have a chance of winning the group and progressing to next year’s finals.

It ends the group stage with a trip to Scotland on December 5.