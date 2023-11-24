MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turner replaces injured Bright in England squad

Bright, who has made 77 international appearances and led the Lionesses to a runners-up finish at this year’s World Cup, will remain with Chelsea for treatment of a knee injury.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 19:37 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Millie Turner (left) during a WSL match.
Manchester United’s Millie Turner (left) during a WSL match. | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Millie Turner (left) during a WSL match. | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF

Manchester United defender Millie Turner has been called up to replace captain Millie Bright in the England women’s squad for Nations Leagues matches against the Netherlands and Scotland.

Bright, who has made 77 international appearances and led the Lionesses to a runners-up finish at this year’s World Cup, will remain with Chelsea for treatment of a knee injury.

Also read | Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

Turner has been capped at junior level but never played for the senior side.

England is third in Group A1 and faces leader Netherlands on December 1 in a must-win game if it is to have a chance of winning the group and progressing to next year’s finals.

It ends the group stage with a trip to Scotland on December 5.

Related Topics

Millie Bright /

Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in U-17 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odish secure quarterfinal spots in style on Day 8
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Turner replaces injured Bright in England squad
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Two and half years more of suffering and frustration, says Vukomanovic on the wait for VAR
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in U-17 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turner replaces injured Bright in England squad
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arteta backs Everton to survive despite points penalty
    AFP
  5. AIFF Youth Leagues set to start next month, over 50 teams to participate
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in U-17 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odish secure quarterfinal spots in style on Day 8
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Turner replaces injured Bright in England squad
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Two and half years more of suffering and frustration, says Vukomanovic on the wait for VAR
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment