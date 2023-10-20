Second hamstring surgery sidelines USMNT’s Tyler Adams- Report

Tyler Adams, a standout midfielder for the U.S. men’s national team and AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League, will be out of action until next year following a second surgery on his hamstring, The Athletic reported on Thursday.

Adams, 24, had the surgery two weeks ago is expected to recover in about five months, keeping him out until at least mid-February, according to the report.

He underwent surgery on his hamstring after an injury in March while playing for Leeds United, then had a six-month layoff before joining Bournemouth for a Sept. 27 match against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup. He hasn’t played since that match.

Bournemouth paid a transfer fee of about $28 million plus add-ons for Adams, who signed a five-year contract.

“It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iroala said in early October. “I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

Adams was the captain of the U.S. team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after also being a finalist in 2018 and 2020.

Adams will miss USMNT matches while he is sidelined, including the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in November against Trinidad and Tobago.