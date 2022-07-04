U-16 women's football: India loses to Iceland in Open Nordic tournament

The Indian U-16 women's team lost to Iceland 3-0 in its second match at the Open Nordic tournament happening in Jessheim, Norway on Monday.

The Indian side, which had lost its opening encounter to Netherlands 5-1, contained their European opponents for the better part of the first half before Lilja Bjork Unnarsdottir converted from an indirect freekick for Iceland on the brink of half-time.

The island nation doubled its lead in the 63rd minute through Emilia Oskarsdottir. Lynda Kom came close to scoring for India, but couldn't capitalise on the chances.

Iceland sealed the game in the 83rd minute, when Emilia Oskarsdottir slotted past the Indian 'keeper, Melody Chanu.

This tournament is part of the Indian team's preparation for the U17 Women's World Cup scheduled to happen in the country in October this year. India is in Group A alongside USA, Brazil and Morocco.