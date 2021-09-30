Football Football UEFA Champions League: Disputed penalty saves Sevilla; Salzburg beats Lille While Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scored a hotly-disputed penalty three minutes from time for a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg, teenager Karim Adeyemi scored two penalties to earn RB Salzburg a 2-1 home win over Lille. Reuters 30 September, 2021 08:59 IST Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic (right) earned his side a crucial point by scoring a disputed penalty to hold VfL Wolfsburg for a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday. - AP Reuters 30 September, 2021 08:59 IST Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scored a hotly-disputed penalty three minutes from time as it rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg in its Champions League Group G showdown on Wednesday.Winger Renato Steffen gave the home side the lead early in the second period but Sevilla, who conceded three penalties in its last Champions League game, was handed a lifeline when Josuha Guilavogui was adjudged to have fouled Erik Lamela in the area, which led to a second yellow card for the midfielder.Replays suggested Lamela had committed the foul, but when Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov was asked to review the incident by the Video Assistant Referee, he pointed to the spot.READ: UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern demolishes Dynamo Kyiv 5-0In the other group G fixture, teenager Karim Adeyemi scored two penalties to earn RB Salzburg a 2-1 home victory over French champion Lille.The German international found the back of the net each side of the interval.Salzburg keeper Philip Koehn was at fault as Burak Yilmaz scored with a free kick after 62 minutes to give Lille hope but Salzburg dominated the closing stages.Sevilla and Wolfsburg are second and third respectively in the group with two points each after two matches behind leader RB Salzburg who has four points while Lille sits at the bottom with one point. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :