MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli

Fermín López, João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as it advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 07:50 IST , BARCELONA - 3 MINS READ

AP
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal.
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Four years later, Barcelona is again celebrating a triumph in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The five-time European champion returned to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday.

Fermín López, João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as it advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago.

Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli, which couldn’t repeat its last-eight appearance from last season, when it won a knockout round for the first time.

Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage the last two years and hadn’t reached the quarterfinals since 2019-20, when it lost to Bayern Munich.

“It was an incredible night,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “It had been four years since this club was where it deserves to be. We have to enjoy this moment.”

In the other Champions League match on Tuesday, Arsenal eliminated Porto in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

The Champions League could be Barcelona’s last realistic chance for a title this season. It was eliminated in the Copa del Rey and trails Spanish league leader Real Madrid by seven points. Coach Xavi Hernández already announced he will leave at the end of the season.

“It was a great match, very complete,” Xavi said. “We have been criticized unfairly, and today we showed that this team is prepared to compete in Europe. We are among the best eight teams in Europe. We have to enjoy it.”

The victory also means extra income for Barcelona, which has been struggling financially recently.

The Catalan club is unbeaten in six meetings with Napoli in all competitions.

It struggled to keep the Italian side from threatening after taking the early lead at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, making his 100th UEFA appearance, was tested often by Napoli’s attack.

Barcelona had a few chances to increase its lead on counterattacks before Lewandowski sealed the win from close range in the 83rd after an assist by substitute Roberto. Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in his last 13 knockout stage games in the Champions League.

López put the hosts ahead with a shot from the middle of the area in the 15th minute after a low cross by Raphinha, who also set up Cancelo’s goal two minutes later. The Brazil forward hit the post from inside the area and the ball bounced back for an easy strike by Cancelo.

Napoli got on the board in the 30th with Rrahmani finding the net with a low left-footed shot for his first European goal.

“We gave them too much space, we lost possession often, we started with the wrong attitude and didn’t defend well,” Napoli coach Francesco Calzona said.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal had a goal disallowed for offside in the 68th.

The last time Barcelona played in the quarterfinals it had also eliminated Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Xavi still couldn’t count on several players because of injuries, including Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Ferran Torres. He played with 17-year-old Pau Cubarsí as a central defender, and the teenager was named the man of the match as he helped contain Napoli’s attack in his European debut.

The other teams that have advanced to the last eight include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Napoli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal scrapes past Porto on penalties
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Alcaraz storms past Marozsan to reach quarters
    Reuters
  4. Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan
    AP
  5. Afghanistan thrashes Ireland by 117 runs to seal ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal scrapes past Porto on penalties
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli
    AP
  3. Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan
    AP
  4. Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in revamp
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal scrapes past Porto on penalties
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Alcaraz storms past Marozsan to reach quarters
    Reuters
  4. Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan
    AP
  5. Afghanistan thrashes Ireland by 117 runs to seal ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment