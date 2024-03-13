MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan

Griezmann had been nursing a right ankle sprain sustained in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 07:37 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann attends a training session.
Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann attends a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann attends a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup in the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Griezmann had been nursing a right ankle sprain sustained in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. The France international practiced normally for the second straight day on Tuesday and is set to make it back to the starting 11 of coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico enters the match at the Metropolitano Stadium needing to reverse a 1-0 loss from the first leg. Griezmann got injured in that game, having to be substituted in the 78th minute.

The forward has been one of Atletico’s top players this season, with 18 goals scored, though he hasn’t found the net in eight straight matches.

Also read | Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal

Atletico, coming off a 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Cadiz in the Spanish league, was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League last season.

“Tomorrow we will face probably one of the best teams in Europe,” Simeone said. “But I trust in my players and my team and I know they are going to have a good game against a great opponent. It will be a match that requires very high concentration and whoever has it will win.”

Inter is making a third consecutive appearance in the round of 16 of the European competition.

Related stories

Related Topics

Antoine Griezmann /

Atletico Madrid /

Inter Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan
    AP
  2. Afghanistan thrashes Ireland by 117 runs to seal ODI series
    AFP
  3. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. RCB vs MI: Perry’s registers best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan
    AP
  2. Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in revamp
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
    Reuters
  4. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick drops three national team players for homophobic chanting
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Maurizio Sarri steps down as Lazio coach after poor run of games - reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan
    AP
  2. Afghanistan thrashes Ireland by 117 runs to seal ODI series
    AFP
  3. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. RCB vs MI: Perry’s registers best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment