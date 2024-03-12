MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in revamp

Next season’s competition will expand from 32 to 36 clubs, with the current six groups of four replaced by a single group in which teams face eight games against different opponents.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 22:13 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
It is the first change to the Champions League since a 16-team knockout round replaced the second group stage in 2003-04.
It is the first change to the Champions League since a 16-team knockout round replaced the second group stage in 2003-04. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

It is the first change to the Champions League since a 16-team knockout round replaced the second group stage in 2003-04. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The revamped Champions League will feature a tennis-style seeding system for the last-16 knockout phase, UEFA said on Tuesday as it detailed changes to its elite club competition.

A semi-automated draw will also replace the manual draw, which has become a feature of the competition.

Next season’s competition will expand from 32 to 36 clubs, with the current six groups of four replaced by a single group in which teams face eight games against different opponents.

The top eight clubs will automatically qualify for the last 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th face a playoff round to determine the other eight.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal

Unlike the current open draw for the last 16, clubs will be seeded in a tennis-style draw depending on their performance in the group phase. This will mean the first and second seeds cannot meet until the final and cannot play the teams seeded third and fourth until the semifinals at the earliest.

It is the first change to the Champions League since a 16-team knockout round replaced the second group stage in 2003-04.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s Deputy General Secretary and Director of Football, said the new format would make the competition more unpredictable, ensure more matches between the big clubs and less dead rubbers.

The 36 clubs will be split into four pots of nine, with each club facing two from each pot. The final round of group matches will have 16 matches kick off simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

Another change will be to the Champions League draw ceremony, a laborious process traditionally involving balls being picked from different pots by former players.

Marchetti said UEFA modelling found that performing the draw for the new format in the same way would take “three or four hours” and involve around 900 balls.

Next season’s group stage draw will be a new hybrid system with some drawing of balls, but mostly done digitally.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in revamp
    Reuters
  3. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Richa, Perry keep RCB in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. WADA ‘deeply sceptical’ of Russian anti-doping practices
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in revamp
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick drops three national team players for homophobic chanting
    AP
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Maurizio Sarri steps down as Lazio coach after poor run of games - reports
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters takes on a revamped Mohun Bagan side in big league clash
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in revamp
    Reuters
  3. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Richa, Perry keep RCB in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. WADA ‘deeply sceptical’ of Russian anti-doping practices
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment