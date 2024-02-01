MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Udinese’s punishment for racist abuse of Mike Maignan by fans in the Milan game reduced on appeal

Udinese will not play in an empty stadium but will have its next two home matches with only one end of its home closed. The federation did not say why the punishment was reduced.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 10:29 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
AC Milan’s Mike Maignan during the Italian Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan that was suspended
AC Milan's Mike Maignan during the Italian Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan that was suspended | Photo Credit: AP
AC Milan’s Mike Maignan during the Italian Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan that was suspended | Photo Credit: AP

Udinese won’t have to play in an empty stadium Saturday against Monza after the Italian football federation reduced on appeal the club’s punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan by some fans.

Instead, Udinese will play its next two home matches with only one end of the stadium closed. The federation did not say why the punishment was reduced.

Maignan, who is Black, walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises in a recent game. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

Maignan received widespread support from the footballing world and issued a statement calling for authorities to take stronger action.

ALSO READ | Will Ronaldo play Inter Miami vs Al Nassr friendly?

There have been numerous racist incidents in Italian and European football for years, with victims in Italy including Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mario Balotelli and Romelu Lukaku.

This month, Lazio was sanctioned with a one-match partial stadium closure for racist

