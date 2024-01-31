Will Cristiano Ronaldo play Inter Miami vs Al Nassr friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were set for a last dance when their respective teams, Al Nassr and Inter Miami, face off in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia.
While fans were gearing up for the much anticipated clash, Al Nassr confirmed on Wednesday that Ronaldo will miss the match.
Suffering from a left calf injury, Ronaldo had been ruled out of the Saudi Pro League side’s matches in China too, which had prompted the club to cancel the tour.
MORE TO FOLLOW
