Will Cristiano Ronaldo play Inter Miami vs Al Nassr friendly?

The Portuguese star has been suffering from a left-calf injury and had been sidelined for the Saudi Pro League side’s matches in China.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 20:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo before a match.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo before a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were set for a last dance when their respective teams, Al Nassr and Inter Miami, face off in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia.

While fans were gearing up for the much anticipated clash, Al Nassr confirmed on Wednesday that Ronaldo will miss the match.

Suffering from a left calf injury, Ronaldo had been ruled out of the Saudi Pro League side’s matches in China too, which had prompted the club to cancel the tour.

