MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing

Osasuna officials, who are no longer with the club, were implicated in fixing matches between 2012 and 2014.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 23:27 IST , NYON, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The lineup for the Europa Conference League playoff round faces further uncertainty because of pending rulings by UEFA judicial bodies.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The lineup for the Europa Conference League playoff round faces further uncertainty because of pending rulings by UEFA judicial bodies. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The lineup for the Europa Conference League playoff round faces further uncertainty because of pending rulings by UEFA judicial bodies. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spanish club Osasuna was removed from the Europa Conference League on Wednesday by UEFA because club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago.

Osasuna said in a statement it will appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

By finishing seventh in La Liga last season, Osasuna earned a place in the playoff round of the third-tier European club competition, needing to beat one opponent in August to advance to the group stage.

UEFA’s verdict lifts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao into the competition instead. A CAS ruling likely will be needed ahead of Athletic’s scheduled first-leg game on August 24.

Osasuna officials, who are no longer with the club, were implicated in fixing matches between 2012 and 2014.

However, UEFA’s competition rules state that teams implicated in fixing any game played since April 2007 can be removed from the next competition for which they qualify. Osasuna had not qualified for a UEFA competition since the 2006-07 season. Further disciplinary measures can follow.

The lineup for the Europa Conference League playoff round faces further uncertainty because of pending rulings by UEFA judicial bodies.

Juventus is under investigation by UEFA’s club finance monitoring panel over false accounting allegations that already resulted in a 10-point deduction in Serie A.

That domestic punishment dropped Juventus out of the Champions League qualification places into the Europa Conference League, costing the club tens of millions of euros (dollars).

Aston Villa is under UEFA scrutiny over integrity rules relating to multi-club ownership. Villa’s American owners have a stake in Portuguese club Vitoria, which also qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Osasuna /

Europa Conference League /

UEFA /

Court of Arbitration for Sport /

La Liga /

Athletic Bilbao /

Juventus /

Champions League /

Aston Villa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing
    AP
  2. Leeds hires Farke as new manager
    AFP
  3. India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final Highlights: India wins 5-4 in penalties; Sunil Chhetri wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL: Madurai Panthers qualifies for Eliminator with close win over Tiruppur Tamizhans
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing
    AP
  2. India wins SAFF Championship with penalty shootout win over Kuwait
    N. Sudarshan
  3. When was India’s last penalty shootout in a cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United
    Reuters
  5. WWC 2023: Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Foord
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA removes Spanish club Osasuna from European competition for decade-old match-fixing
    AP
  2. Leeds hires Farke as new manager
    AFP
  3. India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final Highlights: India wins 5-4 in penalties; Sunil Chhetri wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL: Madurai Panthers qualifies for Eliminator with close win over Tiruppur Tamizhans
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment