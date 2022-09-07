Football

UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: Read the pre-match build up, predicted XI and head-to-head record for the UCL Group C match.

Team Sportstar
07 September, 2022 20:21 IST
Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich has drawn its last two matches in Bundesliga and will look to return to winning ways on their trip to the San Siro.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich has drawn its last two matches in Bundesliga and will look to return to winning ways on their trip to the San Siro.

PREVIEW

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will face off in the opening encounter in Group C on Wednesday, a group that also features Barcelona and is touted as this season’s ‘Group of Death’.

Bayern Munich has reinforced its attacking lineup with the addition of Sadio Mane. The Bavarian side will hope to make it past the group stage and better their previous season’s performance where it was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

For Inter Milan, the start to the season has been far more ideal. It has lost two matches in the Serie A and is reeling in the seventh place. It even lost the Milan derby to AC Milan.

It will be once again look to capitalise on the strike force of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku to guide it past the stern test against Bayern Munich and Barcelona and qualify for the knockout stage.

HEAD TO HEAD

The two teams are among the most successful in the European competition. They faced each other in the 2009/10 final which Inter Milan won.

Overall, the teams have shared the spoils with two wins each while one game ended in a draw.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich - H2H
2010/11 - Round of 16
Bayern Munich 2-3 Inter Milan
Inter Milan 0-1 Bayern Munich
2009/10 - Final
Bayern Munich 0-2 Inter Milan
2006/07 - Group Stage
Bayern Munich 1-1 Inter Milan
Inter Milan 0-1 Bayern Munich

PREDICTED XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Handanovic - Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni - Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco - Martinez, Dzeko

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer - Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies - Sabitzer, Kimmich - Coman, Musiala, Sane - Mane

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where is Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League fixture INT vs BAY will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in India?

Channel: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD

OTT Platform: Sony LIV, JioTV

Time: 12:30 am

