UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI

PREVIEW

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will face off in the opening encounter in Group C on Wednesday, a group that also features Barcelona and is touted as this season’s ‘Group of Death’.

Bayern Munich has reinforced its attacking lineup with the addition of Sadio Mane. The Bavarian side will hope to make it past the group stage and better their previous season’s performance where it was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

For Inter Milan, the start to the season has been far more ideal. It has lost two matches in the Serie A and is reeling in the seventh place. It even lost the Milan derby to AC Milan.

It will be once again look to capitalise on the strike force of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku to guide it past the stern test against Bayern Munich and Barcelona and qualify for the knockout stage.

HEAD TO HEAD

The two teams are among the most successful in the European competition. They faced each other in the 2009/10 final which Inter Milan won.

Overall, the teams have shared the spoils with two wins each while one game ended in a draw.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich - H2H 2010/11 - Round of 16 Bayern Munich 2-3 Inter Milan Inter Milan 0-1 Bayern Munich 2009/10 - Final Bayern Munich 0-2 Inter Milan 2006/07 - Group Stage Bayern Munich 1-1 Inter Milan Inter Milan 0-1 Bayern Munich

PREDICTED XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Handanovic - Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni - Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco - Martinez, Dzeko

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer - Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies - Sabitzer, Kimmich - Coman, Musiala, Sane - Mane

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where is Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League fixture INT vs BAY will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in India?

Channel: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD

OTT Platform: Sony LIV, JioTV

Time: 12:30 am