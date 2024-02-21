MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: Late Arnautovic goal gives Inter Milan 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

A late goal from substitute Marko Arnautovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 home victory against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 08:43 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid.
Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP

A late goal from substitute Marko Arnautovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 home victory against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Austria striker, who replaced the injured Marcus Thuram at halftime, redeemed himself after several missed chances by squeezing the ball home after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 79th minute.

Ahead of the interval Martinez and Thuram had opportunities to break the deadlock for Inter but faced a resilient defence, with chances either blocked or saved by Oblak.

Just after the hour mark the home crowd had expressed their frustration as Arnautovic found himself free in front of goal but sent his effort over the crossbar.

The return leg in Spain is on March 13.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Inter Milan /

Atletico Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AP
  2. Champions League: Late Arnautovic goal gives Inter Milan 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says coach Xavi
    Reuters
  4. Champions League: New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash
    Reuters
  5. Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
    Reuters
  2. Haaland ‘shuts mouths’ as Man City closes on Liverpool
    AFP
  3. Morgan replaces injured Fishel on USWNT’s Gold Cup roster
    Reuters
  4. Son apologises for bust-up with South Korea teammate Lee
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Late Arnautovic goal gives Inter Milan 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AP
  2. Champions League: Late Arnautovic goal gives Inter Milan 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona eager to improve on return to Champions League knockouts, says coach Xavi
    Reuters
  4. Champions League: New Napoli coach Calzona plans reset for Barcelona clash
    Reuters
  5. Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment