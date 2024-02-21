Champions League: Late Arnautovic goal gives Inter Milan 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

A late goal from substitute Marko Arnautovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 home victory against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Austria striker, who replaced the injured Marcus Thuram at halftime, redeemed himself after several missed chances by squeezing the ball home after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 79th minute.

Ahead of the interval Martinez and Thuram had opportunities to break the deadlock for Inter but faced a resilient defence, with chances either blocked or saved by Oblak.

Just after the hour mark the home crowd had expressed their frustration as Arnautovic found himself free in front of goal but sent his effort over the crossbar.

The return leg in Spain is on March 13.