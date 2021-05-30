Football Football UEFA Champions League: Top scorers of the season The Champions League has witnessed talented goalscorers this season. Erling Haaland leads the list while Marcus Rashford finds himself in the top 10 despite Manchester United failing to make it to the knockout stages. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 30 May, 2021 04:02 IST Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund leads the chart with 10 goals. - REUTERS Team Sportstar KOLKATA 30 May, 2021 04:02 IST The curtain draws over yet another Champions League season and it is Chelsea, which boasts of being the European Champion at the end of it by beating Manchester City.Winning its first title after 2012, this is manager Thomas Tuchel’s first Champions League title in his managerial career, while Pep Guardiola’s search for European supremacy with Manchester City continues after a painful defeat in the final.The Champions League has witnessed talented goalscorers this season. Erling Haaland leads the list while Marcus Rashford finds himself in the top 10 despite Manchester United failing to make it to the knockout stages.An interesting stat to note, no players in the top-10 list featured in today’s final. RankPlayerMatches PlayedGoals ScoredAssistsTeam played for1Erling Haaland8102Borussia Dortmund2Kylian Mbappe1083Paris Saint-Germain3Neymar963Paris Saint-Germain4Alvaro Morata861Juventus5Mohammed Salah1061Liverpool6Olivier Giroud860Chelsea7Youssef En-Nesyri860Sevilla8Marcus Rashford660Manchester United9Karim Benzema1060Real Madrid10Alassane Plea853Borussia Monchenglabach Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.