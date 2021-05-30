UEFA Champions League: Top scorers of the season

The curtain draws over yet another Champions League season and it is Chelsea, which boasts of being the European Champion at the end of it by beating Manchester City.

Winning its first title after 2012, this is manager Thomas Tuchel’s first Champions League title in his managerial career, while Pep Guardiola’s search for European supremacy with Manchester City continues after a painful defeat in the final.

The Champions League has witnessed talented goalscorers this season. Erling Haaland leads the list while Marcus Rashford finds himself in the top 10 despite Manchester United failing to make it to the knockout stages.

An interesting stat to note, no players in the top-10 list featured in today’s final.



