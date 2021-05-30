Football

UEFA Champions League: Top scorers of the season

The Champions League has witnessed talented goalscorers this season. Erling Haaland leads the list while Marcus Rashford finds himself in the top 10 despite Manchester United failing to make it to the knockout stages.

KOLKATA 30 May, 2021 04:02 IST

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund leads the chart with 10 goals.   -  REUTERS

The curtain draws over yet another Champions League season and it is Chelsea, which boasts of being the European Champion at the end of it by beating Manchester City.

Winning its first title after 2012, this is manager Thomas Tuchel’s first Champions League title in his managerial career, while Pep Guardiola’s search for European supremacy with Manchester City continues after a painful defeat in the final.

An interesting stat to note, no players in the top-10 list featured in today’s final.

 

RankPlayerMatches PlayedGoals ScoredAssistsTeam played for
1Erling Haaland8102Borussia Dortmund
2Kylian Mbappe1083Paris Saint-Germain
3Neymar963Paris Saint-Germain
4Alvaro Morata861Juventus
5Mohammed Salah1061Liverpool
6Olivier Giroud860Chelsea
7Youssef En-Nesyri860Sevilla
8Marcus Rashford660Manchester United
9Karim Benzema1060Real Madrid
10Alassane Plea853Borussia Monchenglabach