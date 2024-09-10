MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Fuellkrug to miss Germany vs Netherlands clash with injury

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday that Fuellkrug was in danger of missing Tuesday’s match and the striker lasted 15 minutes in a training session later that day.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 21:16 IST , Amsterdam

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The Germans beat the Dutch 2-1 in a friendly in Frankfurt in March 2024, with Niclas Fuellkrug heading the winning goal with five minutes remaining.
FILE PHOTO: The Germans beat the Dutch 2-1 in a friendly in Frankfurt in March 2024, with Niclas Fuellkrug heading the winning goal with five minutes remaining. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Germans beat the Dutch 2-1 in a friendly in Frankfurt in March 2024, with Niclas Fuellkrug heading the winning goal with five minutes remaining. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany forward Niclas Fuellkrug will miss Tuesday’s Nations League clash with the Netherlands due to an Achilles tendon strain, the German FA (DFB) confirmed before the match.

Fuellkrug left the Germany camp on Tuesday afternoon, the DFB told to AFP subsidiary SID.

The 31-year-old forward, who joined Premier League West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, was given a rare start in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Hungary in Duesseldorf, scoring the opening goal.

The striker, who has 14 goals in 22 games for Germany since making his international debut in 2022 aged 29, complained of a calf issue during Saturday’s match.

The Germans beat the Dutch 2-1 in a friendly in Frankfurt in March 2024, with Fuellkrug heading the winning goal with five minutes remaining.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday that Fuellkrug was in danger of missing Tuesday’s match and the striker lasted 15 minutes in a training session later that day.

Nagelsmann could return Arsenal’s Kai Havertz to the centre-forward role, where he started all Germany’s five games at Euro 2024.

On Saturday, Havertz was moved back into attacking midfield in the place of former captain Ilkay Gundogan, who retired from international duty in August.

Germany has only lost one match since November 2023, going down to eventual champion Spain at Euro 2024 in the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Netherlands /

Germany /

UEFA Nations League

