Football

UEFA opens inquiry into fan attack on Sevilla goalkeeper during Europa League game

Sevilla’s Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a PSV Eindhoven fan during the team’s Europa League match on Thursday.

AP
24 February, 2023 19:56 IST
24 February, 2023 19:56 IST
Players intervene after a PSV fan, on the pitch, attacked Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, in yellow, during the Europa League match on Thursday.

Players intervene after a PSV fan, on the pitch, attacked Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, in yellow, during the Europa League match on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Sevilla’s Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a PSV Eindhoven fan during the team’s Europa League match on Thursday.

UEFA has opened an inquiry after a fan in Eindhoven ran onto the field and punched Sevilla’s goalkeeper during a Europa League match.

Marko Dmitrović wrestled the fan to the ground after being attacked late in Thursday’s match against PSV Eindhoven.

Players from both teams surrounded the fan, who was led away as many supporters in PSV Stadium booed.

Dmitrović was unhurt and completed the game. Sevilla lost 2-0 to PSV in the second-leg match but advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Six-time champion Sevilla will face Fenerbahce in the round of 16.

UEFA did not make a statement but confirmed Friday that it has opened a case. Dmitrović said it’s “never nice” to see such incidents and called on authorities to punish the fan.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us