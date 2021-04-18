UEFA to consider 'all measures' to oppose breakaway Super League

European football's governing body UEFA and its member associations expressed its strong opposition surrounding reports that several high profile teams had signed up to a breakaway European Super League.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that five English clubs -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur-- had agreed to join the new league.

In a statement, UEFA said, "UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League.

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.

"As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."