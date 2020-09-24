Football Football UEFA to continue with five substitutions this season Alesksander Ceferin said the rule would apply to the Champions League and Europa League plus the Nations League and the playoff ties for Euro 2020. Reuters 24 September, 2020 19:49 IST File Photo of UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin. - Getty Images Reuters 24 September, 2020 19:49 IST UEFA will continue to allow teams to make up to five substitutions each per match, instead of three, for the rest of this season, the head of the European football governing body Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday.Ceferin told a news conference that the rule would apply to the Champions League and Europa League plus the Nations League and the playoff ties for Euro 2020.ALSO READ| Chelsea signs goalkeeper Mendy from Rennes on five-year deal The increase in substitutions was introduced last season to alleviate the burden of players as fixtures built up following the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Ceferin added that the finals of the 2020-21 Nations League would be played in October next year. Italy, the Netherlands and Poland had declared their interest in hosting the matches. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos