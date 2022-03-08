Ukraine's World Cup play-off semifinal against Scotland postponed

Ukraine's World Cup play-off semifinal against Scotland has been postponed after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday.

The play-off semifinal was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, with the winner going on to face Austria or Wales in Cardiff for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar. But it was postponed owing to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

Discussions will begin for a new date, with the Nations League window in June expected to be the most likely option.

The postponement has yet to be publically confirmed by FIFA.