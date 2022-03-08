Football Football Ukraine's World Cup play-off semifinal against Scotland postponed The play-off semifinal was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, with the winner going on to face Austria or Wales in Cardiff for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar. AP Zurich 08 March, 2022 17:10 IST Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, scheduled for March 24, has been postponed. - Getty Images AP Zurich 08 March, 2022 17:10 IST Ukraine's World Cup play-off semifinal against Scotland has been postponed after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday. FIFA set to let foreign players leave Russia until June The play-off semifinal was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, with the winner going on to face Austria or Wales in Cardiff for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar. But it was postponed owing to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.Discussions will begin for a new date, with the Nations League window in June expected to be the most likely option.The postponement has yet to be publically confirmed by FIFA. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :