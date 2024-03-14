MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Under-17 World Cups to be held every year, says FIFA

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be held annually instead of biennially, with the next five editions from 2025 to take place in Qatar, world football’s governing body said on Thursday.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 23:12 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
View of the trophy of the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup.
View of the trophy of the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

View of the trophy of the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be held annually instead of biennially, with the next five editions from 2025 to take place in Qatar, world football’s governing body said on Thursday.

Like the senior men’s World Cup, the Under-17 tournament will be expanded to 48 teams, FIFA said.

The women’s Under-17 World Cup will also be played annually from 2025, with Morocco hosting an expanded 24-team event until 2029. The 2022 edition had 16 teams.

“This followed a global call for expressions of interest in hosting both competitions, with a focus on leveraging the use of existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability,” FIFA said.

The last men’.s Under-17 World Cup was held in 2023 with Germany winning their first title. Spain won the women’s edition in 2022

READ | Mbappe presence at Olympics ‘very difficult’, says France coach Deschamps

Qatar hosted the 2022 senior men’s World Cup in winter while Morocco are one of the co-hosts for the 2030 edition.

FIFA also said a record $2.25 billion had been earmarked for the 2023-2026 cycle for investment in football development.

“Thanks to its solid financial governance, FIFA is well on track to exceed its budgetary target of $11 billion for the 2023-2026 cycle,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the FIFA Council meeting.

Infantino also called for the imposition of stricter measures to combat racism. Last month, he called for teams to face automatic defeat if their fans displayed racist behaviour.

“The 74th FIFA Congress will mark a milestone in FIFA’s ongoing efforts to fight racism with new and stricter measures to be applied worldwide in cooperation with all our member associations and the confederations,” Infantino added.

Related Topics

FIFA U-17 World Cup /

Morocco /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Under-17 World Cups to be held every year, says FIFA
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa schools outnumbered Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win
    PTI
  4. Mbappe presence at Olympics ‘very difficult’, says France coach Deschamps
    AFP
  5. PVL 2024, Super 5s: Mumbai Meteors secures narrow win against Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Under-17 World Cups to be held every year, says FIFA
    Reuters
  2. Mbappe presence at Olympics ‘very difficult’, says France coach Deschamps
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Toney returns to England squad for friendlies against Brazil, Belgium after eight-month ban
    AP
  4. Euro 2024: Mbappe leads attack in France squad for warm-ups, Tchouameni returns
    Reuters
  5. Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France, Dutch friendlies
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Under-17 World Cups to be held every year, says FIFA
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa schools outnumbered Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win
    PTI
  4. Mbappe presence at Olympics ‘very difficult’, says France coach Deschamps
    AFP
  5. PVL 2024, Super 5s: Mumbai Meteors secures narrow win against Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment