Football Football World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe opts out of NWSL fall series United States' footballing superstar Megan Rapinoe has opted out of the National Women's Soccer League fall series, which will start next month. Reuters 28 August, 2020 22:23 IST Megan Rapinoe is among 10 OL Reign players who are not available for the NWSL fall series (File Photo). - Getty Images Two-time World Cup winner and OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe is opting out of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fall series starting next month, the Washington-based franchise said in a statement.U.S. international Rapinoe is among 10 Reign players who are not available for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on September 5.READ | Women's football in England returns with optimism No reason was given for her decision but Rapinoe, 35, also skipped the NWSL Challenge Cup tournament in June, which was played in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The fall series features nine teams divided into three regional pods -- West, Northeast and South -- and playing four games each over seven weeks. Its format is yet to be announced.The NWSL scheduled the Challenge Cup and fall series as a replacement for its regular league season, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.