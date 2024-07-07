MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil

The Uruguayans fouled the Brazilians a total of 26 times, the most fouls committed by any team in the ongoing edition of the competition so far.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 08:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay fouls Rodrygo of Brazil during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil.
Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay fouls Rodrygo of Brazil during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay fouls Rodrygo of Brazil during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Uruguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Uruguay’s quarterfinal clash against Brazil, that ended 0-0 in regulation time, was the most physical match of the Copa America 2024.

The Uruguayans fouled the Brazilians a total of 26 times, the most fouls committed by any team in the ongoing edition of the competition so far.

On the other hand, Brazil committed 15 fouls.

Such was the intensity of the match that there was a red card shown when Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez was given marching orders after a crunching tackle on Rodrygo’s ankle.

The match went to penalties, which Uruguay won 4-2 to go into the semifinals.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Uruguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil highlights, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: La Celeste win 4-2 on penalties to book semifinal date with Colombia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who will Uruguay face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil match in pictures, Copa America 2024: REal-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Endrick makes first start for Brazil in quarterfinal against Uruguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Complete schedule of semifinals; Argentina faces Canada, Uruguay takes on Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil highlights, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: La Celeste win 4-2 on penalties to book semifinal date with Colombia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment