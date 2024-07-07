Copa America 2024: Uruguay racks up most fouls in quarterfinal against Brazil

Uruguay’s quarterfinal clash against Brazil, that ended 0-0 in regulation time, was the most physical match of the Copa America 2024.

The Uruguayans fouled the Brazilians a total of 26 times, the most fouls committed by any team in the ongoing edition of the competition so far.

On the other hand, Brazil committed 15 fouls.

Such was the intensity of the match that there was a red card shown when Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez was given marching orders after a crunching tackle on Rodrygo’s ankle.

The match went to penalties, which Uruguay won 4-2 to go into the semifinals.