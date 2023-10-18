Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: URU 1 - 0 BRA; Darwin Nunez puts the hosts in front; Neymar injured

- October 18, 2023 06:2345’ Neymar goes out injured
Neymar looks to be in pain following a challenge near the middle of the pitch. Looks like a serious knee issue. He is stretchered off from the field. Richarlison getting ready to him.
Three minutes of stoppage time to play.
- October 18, 2023 06:1842’ Goal!!! Nunez scores!!!
GOAL!!! First shot from either team in the game and its the hosts that take the lead. Araujo turned Couto on the left flank and crossed it in for Darwin Nunez to head it in past Ederson. VAR check in progress for offside. Goal given.
URU 1 - 0 BRA
- October 18, 2023 06:1539’
Casemiro and Neymar try to combine near the centre of the pitch. Neymar attempts to chest the ball into the path of Casemiro but the defence intercepts and clears.
- October 18, 2023 06:1335’ URU 0 - 0 BRA
Gabriel Jesus is brought down 40 yards away from goal. Neymar puts the freekick into the box. Marquinhos manages to get his head to it but the defence wins the second ball and clears.
- October 18, 2023 06:0933’
Brazil steal possession and counter. Rodrygo finds Vinicus who is brought down by Nandez. No card for the Uruguay right back though.
- October 18, 2023 06:0630’ URU 0 - 0 BRA
Some space for Vinicius and he puts a cross into the box from the left but it is headed clear by R Araujo.
- October 18, 2023 06:0226’
Darwin Nunez is played through but Gabriel does well to stay close to him, forcing him to cut back and eventually the chance fizzles out. A sample of Nunez’s pace on show there.
- October 18, 2023 06:0024’
Neymar has found himself in good positions in midfield, receiving the ball between defence and midfield but his passing has been very wayward in the first half.
- October 18, 2023 05:57YELLOW CARD21’ URU 0 - 0 BRA
Second booking of the game and its Darwin Nunez that goes into the book. Went flying into Rodrygo after he had played the ball. Completely unnecessary challenge that.
- October 18, 2023 05:5619’
Hilarous little argument between Nandez and the fourth official there as the referee doesn’t move to give him space to take the throw-in. He was too far forward says the referee.
- October 18, 2023 05:5318’ URU 0 - 0 BRA
Pellistri manages to turn and find space at the right-side edge of the penalty box and tries to put a cross in but the ball is deemed to have crossed the line. Goal kick.
- October 18, 2023 05:5115’
Back to a phase of calm possession for Brazil after a lot of pinball in midfield. Rodrygo has been able to find some space down the centre of the pitch for Brazil but no real chance created so far.
- October 18, 2023 05:4812’
Vinicus makes a run into the box and falls down under the challenge from Ugarte. No penalty given though. Went down too easily.
- October 18, 2023 05:46YELLOW CARD10’ URU 0 - 0 BRA
First booking of the game and it is Ronald Araujo. A strong challenge on Gabriel Jesus near the centre of the pitch. One of the Uruguayan coaches gets shown an yellow as well.
- October 18, 2023 05:437’
Huge boos from the crowd as the referee doesn’t blow for a foul by Rodrygo. Looks like he very much got the ball though.
- October 18, 2023 05:405’
Gabriel gives the ball away with a poor pass and Uruguay makes a foray forward. Araujo tries to get a ball in from the left but it is cut out by the Brazilian defence.
- October 18, 2023 05:383’ URU 0 - 0 BRA
Brazil with complete control of posession in the opening minutes. Uruguay with a sniff of a chance with Oliveira trying to send Araujo through on the left, but Couto did well to cut it out.
- October 18, 2023 05:35Match kicks off
Uruguay are playing in the traditional blue kit. Brazil in its Yellow shirt and blue shorts as well.
Brazil will get us underway.
- October 18, 2023 05:28All set for the World Cup Qualifier
The teams make their way out to the middle at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Time for the national anthems.
A few boos going around as the sound system encounters an issue just before the Uruguayan national anthem is played.
- October 18, 2023 05:20URU vs BRA - Last Five meetings
Brazil 4 - 1 Uruguay - Oct 2021
Brazil 2 - 0 Uruguay - Nov 2020
Brazil 4 - 1 Uruguay - Mar 2017
Uruguay 2 - 2 Brazil - Mar 2016
Brazil 4 - 0 Uruguay - Jun 2009
- October 18, 2023 05:15Newcastle United’s midfield maestro in action for Brazil today
- October 18, 2023 05:06Current Form
URU - D, L, W, W, W
BRA - D, W, W, W, W
- October 18, 2023 05:01Marcelo Bielsa’s men out to test the 5x World Cup winners
- October 18, 2023 04:57URU vs BRA - Preview
Brazil fans were frustrated with the draw against Venezuela, a team that has never qualified to a World Cup. The 31-year-old Neymar was the team’s most criticized player after that encounter because of several missed passes and floppy finishes.
The Al-Hilal striker was filmed leaving the pitch in anger as some fans threw popcorn at him. Brazil’s football tradition calls “pipoqueiro” (popcorn man) the players who fail to deliver in big matches. He is likely to face Uruguay at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on Tuesday.
Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer with 79 goals in official matches.
Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz, who was also criticized after the draw with Venezuela, is likely to make three changes for the next round of qualifying.
Right-back Danilo is injured, and is set to be replaced by Yan Couto. Left-back Guilherme Arana is expected to be replaced with the 24-year-old Carlos Augusto, who will make his national team debut. And striker Richarlison, on a six-match goal drought for the national team, could lose his position to Gabriel Jesus.
Uruguay has not beaten Brazil in World Cup qualifying since 2001. Captain Federico Valverde is optimistic about the match after a 2-2 draw at Colombia. He said he and Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo of Brazil have spent weeks talking about the encounter.
“We could have gotten a better result, but at least we returned with one point, which always suits us,” Valverde said of the draw. Uruguay has been coached by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa since the start of South American qualifying.
- AP
- October 18, 2023 04:40LINEUPS OUT!!
Uruguay: Rochet (GK), M Olivera, M Caceres, R Araujo, N Nandez; M Ugartem F Valverde (C), M Araujo, N De La Cruz, F Pellistri; D Nunez
Brazil: Ederson (GK), C Augusto, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Y Couto; Casemiro, B Guimaraes, Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Gabriel Jesus
- October 18, 2023 04:35LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time does the Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier kick off?
The Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier match will kick-off at 5:30 am IST.
Where can we watch the Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier match?
The Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier match will be live streamed on the Fancode app. Follow Sportstar’s live blog for live scores and updates from the match.
- October 18, 2023 04:31Stay Tuned
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Uruguay and Brazil. Stay Tuned for the starting lineups and all live updates from the game in Montevideo.
