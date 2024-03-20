MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool appoints Richard Hughes as sporting director

Former Scotland international Hughes, who announced his departure as Bournemouth’s technical director earlier this month, will officially take up his new role on June 1.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 19:26 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool is currently second in the Premier League behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.
Liverpool named Richard Hughes as its new sporting director on Wednesday in the next phase of an overhaul of the club’s hierarchy.

Former Scotland international Hughes, who announced his departure as Bournemouth’s technical director earlier this month, will officially take up his new role on June 1.

Liverpool is currently second in the Premier League behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

Michael Edwards was recently appointed by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group as chief executive of football.

Edwards and Hughes have a professional and personal relationship spanning more than 20 years, having previously worked together during Hughes’s playing career at Portsmouth.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity,” said Hughes. “Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jurgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that, the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding,” he added.

