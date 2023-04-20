Football

USA and Mexico to submit a bid to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

USA football federation and its Mexican counterpart have until May 19 to formally submit their ‘Bidding Agreement’.

Reuters
MEXICO CITY 20 April, 2023 09:09 IST
MEXICO CITY 20 April, 2023 09:09 IST
The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy in display during an event at Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, USA, on April 14, 2023. 

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy in display during an event at Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, USA, on April 14, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

USA football federation and its Mexican counterpart have until May 19 to formally submit their ‘Bidding Agreement’.

The United States and Mexico have informed FIFA they will submit a bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the countries’ federations said on Wednesday.

USA football federation (USSF) and its Mexican counterpart (FMF) have until May 19 to formally submit their ‘Bidding Agreement’.

Also Read
USWNT star and World Cup winner Julie Ertz signs for NWSL side Angel City

The United States previously hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999, when it won the second of its record four titles, and in 2003. Mexico has not hosted the tournament before.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 edition of the tournament.

“The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s football along with Mexico,” said USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone.

FMF President Yon De Luisa added: “Women’s football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development is one of the strategic priorities of the FMF.”

Mexico, the USA and Canada will co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us