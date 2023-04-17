Football

USWNT star and World Cup winner Julie Ertz signs for NWSL side Angel City

The twice U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, who helped the Americans win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, will be a huge boost for Angel City, whose record stands at 1-1-1.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 17 April, 2023 23:07 IST
Chennai 17 April, 2023 23:07 IST
Julie Ertz of the USWNT hds been without a club since returning from pregnancy and is gearing up for the Women’s World Cup next.

Julie Ertz of the USWNT hds been without a club since returning from pregnancy and is gearing up for the Women’s World Cup next. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The twice U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, who helped the Americans win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, will be a huge boost for Angel City, whose record stands at 1-1-1.

Two-time World Cup winner with the United States Women’s National Team, Julie Ertz has signed for Angel City, the National Women’s Soccer League side confirmed on Monday.

“I am so thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting clubs in the world in Angel City FC,” said Ertz in a statement.

Also Read
Two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Julie Ertz dreams for a third on return from pregnancy

“From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey. I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game day atmosphere.”

On her return to soccer after more than two years away from the pitch, Ertz said,

“I feel like I am in a good place to come back now. I have a different perspective. It has been a joy to be a mom and learn my new identity in motherhood while also finding myself back in a space [soccer] that I have been in for so long.”

The twice U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, who helped the Americans win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, will be a huge boost for Angel City, whose record stands at 1-1-1.

“Julie is a world-class player who has proven herself time and again at both club and national team levels,” said ACFC Head Coach Freya Coombe. “In addition to her quality on the ball, she will help us defend higher up the field and against opponent transition. Her leadership and World Cup and Olympic medal-winning experience will undoubtedly help us on our quest for a championship.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us