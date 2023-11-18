USA midfielder McKennie ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals second leg

The United States men’s soccer team (USMNT) will be without its midfielder Weston McKennie, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced on Saturday.
No replacement has been named in the squad, which will play Trinidad and Tobago in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals later today.
“USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has departed camp to recover from an aggravated left knee tendinopothy,” the US soccer team said in a statement.
More to follow.
