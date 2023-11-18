MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA midfielder McKennie ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals second leg

No replacement has been named in the squad, which will play Trinidad and Tobago in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals later today.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 21:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
McKennie in action against Trinidad & Tobago defender in the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match.
McKennie in action against Trinidad & Tobago defender in the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

McKennie in action against Trinidad & Tobago defender in the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The United States men’s soccer team (USMNT) will be without its midfielder Weston McKennie, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced on Saturday.

No replacement has been named in the squad, which will play Trinidad and Tobago in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals later today.

“USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has departed camp to recover from an aggravated left knee tendinopothy,” the US soccer team said in a statement.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA midfielder McKennie ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals second leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fall of a European heavyweight? What is going wrong with four-time FIFA World Cup winner Germany?
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner beats Medvedev, becomes first Italian man to reach summit clash at year-end championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the venue for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fall of a European heavyweight? What is going wrong with four-time FIFA World Cup winner Germany?
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. USA midfielder McKennie ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals second leg
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
  4. Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Haaland to miss Norway vs Scotland match with foot injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA midfielder McKennie ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals second leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fall of a European heavyweight? What is going wrong with four-time FIFA World Cup winner Germany?
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner beats Medvedev, becomes first Italian man to reach summit clash at year-end championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the venue for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment