USA to host Mexico in new ‘Clasico’ game

The United States will face Mexico in Arizona on April 19 in the first of what it is calling the ‘Continental Clasico’.

US Soccer said the game was the first of a “new annual event that will feature the US men’s team against a top-tier opponents from North, Central or South America”.

The United States has been struggling to find international friendly opponents since 2018 when UEFA introduced the Nations League competition which reduced the possibilities for European clubs to host friendly games.

Friendly games with Mexico have been held regularly and usually draw large crowds to American stadiums and respectable television audiences.

“The opportunity to build a platform that brings a world-class opponent to the United States each year will be another key step toward making soccer the preeminent sport in our country, and kicking off the event with one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer will no doubt present a unique opportunity for us to engage avid, casual, and multicultural soccer fans alike,” said U.S. Soccer Vice President of Partnership Marketing, Kelly Higgins.

The game will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. State Farm Stadium was also the venue for this year’s Super Bowl.