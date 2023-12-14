UWCL 2023-24: Bonmati, Hegerberg score as Barcelona, Lyon ease to wins in Women’s Champions League

Barcelona and Lyon both maintained their 100-percent records in the Women’s Champions League group stage on Wednesday with victories over Rosengard and Brann, respectively.

Holder Barcelona powered to a 6-0 thrashing of Rosengard in Sweden to stay three points clear of second-placed Benfica at the top of Group A.

An own goal from Jessica Wik gave Barca the lead, before strikes from Spanish World Cup winners Salma Paralluelo and Patricia Guijarro all but ended the game as a contest before half-time.

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati added a fourth in the 62nd minute and late goals for Mariona Caldentey, with a penalty, and Martina Fernandez completed the rout.

“We work hard every day to keep improving. We played a solid match at a difficult ground and got a big win,” said Caldentey.

The other game in the group saw Benfica edge out Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 thanks to Marie-Yasmine Alidou d’Anjou’s second-half winner.

Lyon strengthened its grip on Group A with a 3-1 victory over Norwegians Brann.

Kadidiatou Diani put home side Lyon ahead in the sixth minute and the result was never in doubt once Ada Hegerberg had scored her record-extending 61st Champions League goal, midway through the first half.

Diani completed a double less than three minutes after the interval and Lyon eased to the win despite Justine Kielland’s consolation for Brann.

Lyon sits three points clear of Brann at the halfway mark of the group stage, with Saint Polten and Slavia Prague a further five points adrift after playing out a 0-0 draw in Austria.