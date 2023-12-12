MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse

James escaped a red card after a stamp on Lia Walti during the 70th minute of the Women’s Super League game against Arsenal which her side lost 1-4.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 22:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Lauren James in action during the UEFA Women’s Nations League match between England and Scotland at Hampden Park.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Lauren James in action during the UEFA Women’s Nations League match between England and Scotland at Hampden Park. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Lauren James in action during the UEFA Women’s Nations League match between England and Scotland at Hampden Park. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

Chelsea on Tuesday released a statement condemning the online abuse directed towards attacker Lauren James following her challenge on Lia Walti during the Women’s Super League encounter against Arsenal.

ALSO READ: First finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 revealed

James escaped a red card after the stamp during the 70th minute of the game which her side lost 1-4 after which she was subjected to online abuse.

“Chelsea Football Club condemns the online abuse directed towards Lauren James following Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal,” read a statement from the club.

“The club stands strongly against any form of abuse and discriminatory behaviour.”

“Discrimination has no place at Chelsea Football Club or in any of our communities. We will take action against any individual that we can identify,” the statement added.

Related stories

Related Topics

WSL /

Chelsea /

Lauren James /

Women's Super League /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 180/7 (19.3) vs SA; Rain stops play in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy icon Giorgio Chiellini calls time on playing career
    AFP
  3. First finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 revealed
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA condemns ‘totally unacceptable’ attack on Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler
    AFP
  5. FIFA: One in five players at Women’s World Cup 2023 abused online
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 180/7 (19.3) vs SA; Rain stops play in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment