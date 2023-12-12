Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse

Chelsea on Tuesday released a statement condemning the online abuse directed towards attacker Lauren James following her challenge on Lia Walti during the Women’s Super League encounter against Arsenal.

James escaped a red card after the stamp during the 70th minute of the game which her side lost 1-4 after which she was subjected to online abuse.

“Chelsea Football Club condemns the online abuse directed towards Lauren James following Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal,” read a statement from the club.

“The club stands strongly against any form of abuse and discriminatory behaviour.”

“Discrimination has no place at Chelsea Football Club or in any of our communities. We will take action against any individual that we can identify,” the statement added.