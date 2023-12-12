First finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 revealed

FIFA announced the finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper awards for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards on Tuesday.

These two awards are bestowed upon the outstanding goalkeepers in women’s and men’s football as selected by an international jury comprising four groups: women’s/men’s national team coaches (one per team), women’s/men’s national team captains (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team, and fans from all over the world.

Following are the nominees.

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order): Mackenzie Arnold (Australia / West Ham United FC) Catalina Coll (Spain / FC Barcelona) Mary Earps (England / Manchester United) The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order) Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF) Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)