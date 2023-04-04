Football

La Liga: Valencia held by Rayo, stays near relegation zone

The result moved Valencia to 17th place but it has the same points as 18th-placed Espanyol and second-to-last Almeria. It could have risen to 15th with a victory at Mestalla Stadium.

AP
MADRID 04 April, 2023 07:48 IST
MADRID 04 April, 2023 07:48 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Valencia last played in the second division in 1986-87.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Valencia last played in the second division in 1986-87. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The result moved Valencia to 17th place but it has the same points as 18th-placed Espanyol and second-to-last Almeria. It could have risen to 15th with a victory at Mestalla Stadium.

Valencia couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at home against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, remaining near the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

The result moved Valencia to 17th place but it has the same points as 18th-placed Espanyol and second-to-last Almeria. It could have risen to 15th with a victory at Mestalla Stadium.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a lot,” Valencia captain José Luis Gayà said after the draw. “We played well enough to win, but it’s been like this in these last few rounds. We have been playing well but not winning.”

Also Read
Barcelona asks for Tebas’ resignation after newspaper report

Valencia will try to win its first away game in the league since October when it visits Almeria on Sunday in a key match in the fight against relegation.

It was the seventh consecutive winless match for Rayo, which stayed in eighth place and within range of the European places.

The visitor opened the scoring with a goal by Santiago Comesaña after nine minutes. Valencia equalized with a penalty kick converted by Justin Kluivert in the 82nd after a handball.

Valencia last played in the second division in 1986-87.

Barcelona has a 12-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us