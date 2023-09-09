MagazineBuy Print

Van Dijk says ban and fine hard lesson to learn

The new club captain was sent off early in last month’s 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United, delivering a volley of abuse towards the referee as he left the pitch.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 22:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Van Dijk, away on national team duty with the Netherlands, will also miss Liverpool’s home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.
Van Dijk, away on national team duty with the Netherlands, will also miss Liverpool's home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.
infoIcon

Van Dijk, away on national team duty with the Netherlands, will also miss Liverpool's home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk said his sending-off for Liverpool, and extended suspension, had been a hard lesson learnt, but he now wants to put a line under it.

The new club captain was sent off early in last month’s 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United, delivering a volley of abuse towards the referee as he left the pitch.

Also Read: IRE vs NED, EURO 2024 qualifier: Ake available for Netherlands vs Ireland in Dublin

He was charged by the Football Association with improper conduct and on Friday, had an extra game added to his mandatory one-match ban, which he served when Liverpool beat Aston Villa last weekend.

Van Dijk, away on national team duty with the Netherlands, will also miss Liverpool’s home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.

“It is a hard and expensive lesson, but I don’t want to say much more. I have accepted it, and I am happy that there is now a line under it,” he told a press conference in Dublin on Saturday on the eve of the European qualifier against Ireland. (

