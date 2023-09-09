Nathan Ake is available for the Netherlands’ European Championship qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday after being replaced in their last match on Thursday with a hamstring problem.
The defender went off after the first half of the Netherlands’ 3-0 Group B win over Greece in Eindhoven.
Coach Ronald Koeman said Ake had felt a twinge in his hamstring and been replaced as a precautionary measure but that the Manchester City centre would be available for Sunday’s match.
ALSO READ: EURO 2024 qualifier: Southgate’s England expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
With runaway group leaders France holding a nine point lead over the second placed Dutch, who have two games in hand, the battle for the runners-up berth has gathered intensity. The top two teams are guaranteed qualification to next year’s finals in Germany.
The Dutch and Greeks have six points each while the Irish have only three.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 131/3 (30 overs) Sadeera, Asalanka rebuild vs BAN
- IRE vs NED, EURO 2024 qualifier: Ake available for Netherlands vs Ireland in Dublin
- ICC rates pitches used for India vs West Indies Tests as “Average”
- MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole
- King’s Cup 2023: ‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE