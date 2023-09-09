MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs NED, EURO 2024 qualifier: Ake available for Netherlands vs Ireland in Dublin

The defender went off after the first half of the Netherlands' 3-0 Group B win over Greece in Eindhoven in the European Championship qualifiers.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 17:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The defender went off after the first half of the Netherlands’ 3-0 Group B win over Greece in Eindhoven.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The defender went off after the first half of the Netherlands’ 3-0 Group B win over Greece in Eindhoven. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nathan Ake is available for the Netherlands’ European Championship qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday after being replaced in their last match on Thursday with a hamstring problem.

The defender went off after the first half of the Netherlands’ 3-0 Group B win over Greece in Eindhoven.

Coach Ronald Koeman said Ake had felt a twinge in his hamstring and been replaced as a precautionary measure but that the Manchester City centre would be available for Sunday’s match.

ALSO READ: EURO 2024 qualifier: Southgate’s England expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine

With runaway group leaders France holding a nine point lead over the second placed Dutch, who have two games in hand, the battle for the runners-up berth has gathered intensity. The top two teams are guaranteed qualification to next year’s finals in Germany.

The Dutch and Greeks have six points each while the Irish have only three.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
