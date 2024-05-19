Serie A: Torino stun lacklustre Milan 3-1; Coach Juric set to leave

AC Milan lost 3-1 at mid-table Torino in Serie A on Saturday, another disappointing result for the seven-times European champions who will finish second in the standings behind local rivals Inter.

Torino dominated the first half, taking the lead through Duvan Zapata’s header into the bottom corner after 26 minutes, and Ivan Ilic doubled the advantage with a diving header before the break.

Former Milan player Ricardo Rodriguez needed only 18 seconds to unleash a fierce left-foot shot from distance into the top corner of the net to score Torino’s third goal.

Ismael Bennacer converted a penalty for Milan in the 55th minute after a foul on Christian Pulisic, but the visitors, seemingly focused on their final match against relegated Salernitana, never threatened to get back into the game.

“It’s not that we didn’t play, but they were more focused and determined in the incidents that decided the match,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia.

Italian media have reported that the 58-year-old Pioli will leave the club at the end of the season.

“My contract still runs for another year, I’ve had five wonderful, intense years and I am just concentrated on ending the season,” he said. “I have not spoken to any other club.”

Torino are ninth in the standings on 53 points.

Coach Juric set to leave joyless Torino

Torino coach Ivan Juric intends to leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the season, he said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Croatian took charge at the Turin club in 2021 and has guided them to two 10th-place finishes in Serie A. They are ninth this season with one match remaining.

After a 3-1 home win over AC Milan on Saturday, Torino still have a chance to qualify for European football next season, but Juric said that was not significant in deciding his future.

“No, there simply aren’t the right conditions to continue here,” he told Sky Sports Italia. “I would like more joy and there isn’t joy here.

“You try to change things, but after a while you realise it’s pointless. It was right for us to try to go for Europe, we had a fantastic three years.”

Torino play their final Serie A match of the season on May 26 at Atalanta.