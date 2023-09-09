MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand crushes Fiji in Oceania Olympic qualifying final

Bidois posted a hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes to set the tournament host up for an effortless win that earns it a berth at next year’s Games in Paris.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 15:25 IST , AUCKLAND - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative Image: Striker Riley Bidois scored five goals in a lopsided final of the Oceania Olympic qualifiers.
Representative Image: Striker Riley Bidois scored five goals in a lopsided final of the Oceania Olympic qualifiers. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: Striker Riley Bidois scored five goals in a lopsided final of the Oceania Olympic qualifiers. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Striker Riley Bidois scored five goals as New Zealand swept aside Fiji 9-0 in the final of men’s Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament in Auckland on Saturday.

Bidois posted a hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes to set the tournament host up for an effortless win that earns it a berth at next year’s Games in Paris, the 10th team to qualify for the 16-nation competition.

New Zealand also crushed Vanuatu 8-0 in the semifinal of a lop-sided under-23 tournament which it has dominated since Australia departed the Oceania Confederation in 2006 to align with Asia.

It was a remarkable haul for Australia-based Bidois, who was making his first appearance of the tournament in the final.

The 21-year-old converted a fourth-minute penalty before completing two sweeping moves in the early stages.

His remaining goals, either side of halftime, helped bury the hopes of Fiji, whose cause wasn’t helped by having defender Mohammed Raheem sent off in the 33rd minute after being shown a second yellow card.

Related Topics

New Zealand

