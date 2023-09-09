MagazineBuy Print

Brazil thrashes Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar’s historic appearance

The 31-year-old Neymar, who recently joined Saudi side Al-Hilal, bounced back after missing a penalty in the first half, scoring two goals in the 61st and 93rd minutes to become the country’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals.

Sep 09, 2023

Reuters
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team against Bolivia.
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team against Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team against Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil lived up to expectations by smashing Bolivia 5-1 at home in its 2026 World Cup qualifiers opener on Friday, with Neymar surpassing the late great Pele as the country’s top scorer.

ALSO READ
EURO 2024 qualifier: Ronaldo and Co. rides on Bruno’s goal as Portugal beats Slovakia 1-0

The 31-year-old Neymar, who recently joined Saudi side Al-Hilal, bounced back after missing a penalty in the first half, scoring two goals in the 61st and 93rd minutes to become the country’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals.

AS IT HAPPENED | BRAZIL VS BOLIVIA FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS HIGHLIGHTS

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo also shone with a double, opening the scoring in the 24th minute and bagging his second in the 52nd off a great through ball from Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes for 3-0.

Raphinha, who replaced Antony in the Brazilian squad, scored to make it 2-0 in the opening seconds of the second half with a shot at the far post after picking up Neymar’s pass in the edge of the box.

ALSO READ
Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool

READ MORE | Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer

Bolivia got its consolation goal through Victor Abrego’s powerful shot in the 78th minute.

Brazil will look to continue its good form when they visit Peru on Tuesday in the second round of CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Uruguay started its qualifying campaign on the right foot by beating Chile 3-1 at home to hand former Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa his first official win at the helm.

