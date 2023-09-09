MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 qualifier: Ronaldo and Co. rides on Bruno’s goal as Portugal beats Slovakia 1-0

Bruno Fernandes scored the winning goal as Portugal beat Slovakia 1-0 to qualify for the European Championship 2024 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava on Friday.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 02:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Portugal at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Radovan Stoklasa)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Portugal at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Radovan Stoklasa) | Photo Credit: Radovan Stoklasa
infoIcon

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Slovakia and Portugal at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Radovan Stoklasa) | Photo Credit: Radovan Stoklasa

Bruno Fernandes earned Portugal a fifth consecutive triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying, his goal securing a 1-0 win at Slovakia in Bratislava on Friday.

Roberto Martinez’s side has not conceded a goal in Group J, scoring 15, and is five points clear of its opponent which is second after being beaten for the first time.

With veteran defender Pepe, 40, injured, the Portugal coach selected 19-year-old Benfica defender Antonio Silva alongside Ruben Dias at the centre of defence.

AS IT HAPPENED: Slovakia vs Portugal Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo, making his 201st Portugal appearance at the age of 38, scored against Slovakia back in 2005 in a World Cup qualifier, one of a record 850 career goals, but could not add to the tally on this occasion.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward made his Portugal debut back in 2003 and has more international goals, with 123, and appearances than any other player.

Ronaldo had his arms up in anguish after Fernandes shot instead of passing after a Slovakia defensive mix-up, with Martin Dubravka saving the midfielder’s low effort.

It was one of few chances in a cagey first half, with Slovakia keeping things tight, although the hosts could have gone ahead when Lukas Haraslin brushed the outside of the near post with a fierce drive.

Moments later Fernandes sent Portugal ahead, drilling home from a tight angle into the far corner, his third goal of the qualifying campaign sending the visitors in ahead at the break.

Ronaldo miscued after an hour when he might have doubled Portugal’s lead and then slid in on Dubravka while trying to turn home the loose ball to earn a yellow card.

The striker missed another good chance when well placed with 15 minutes remaining when Dubravka saved his near post effort comfortably, but Portugal held on for the win.

The Euro 2016 winner hosts Luxembourg on Monday in its next qualifier, while Slovakia welcomes Liechtenstein.

