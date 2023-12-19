VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public

Conversations between the on-field referee and video assistant referee (VAR) in LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup will be made public at the end of each matchday starting January, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.
The new initiative will launch on Jan. 10 with the Super Cup semi-final between Real Madrid and Altetico Madrid. It will be used in the LaLiga from Jan. 12 onwards.
“The RFEF and LaLiga have agreed to start publishing the images and audio of the conversations between the on-field referee and the VAR officials following a VAR review and the use of the pitchside monitor,” the RFEF said in a statement.
The moved was aimed at “making refereeing in professional football and the competitions themselves more transparent”.
“The fans’ experience will be improved and a better understanding of the refereeing decisions will be appreciated by the viewers,” the RFEF added.
