Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter Milan penalty miss

Thomas Henry has lamented the death threats he and his family received after he missed a last-gasp penalty in Verona’s 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan on Saturday.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 18:39 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Hellas Verona’s Thomas Henry reacts after missing a penalty.
Hellas Verona’s Thomas Henry reacts after missing a penalty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Hellas Verona’s Thomas Henry reacts after missing a penalty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Frenchman Henry, 29, thwacked the post from the spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time at the San Siro, a defeat which left Verona inside the Serie A relegation zone.

ALSO READ
Serie A: Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish

“To all those people who think they know football better than anyone else and who both insult and wish death on me and my family, I hope that one day in your little lives you’ll find peace,” said Henry on Instagram.

Henry had put Verona level seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute, just his third goal for the club since August as he has been restricted to short appearances off the bench this term after tearing knee ligaments in January last year.

However Davide Frattesi netted what turned out to be the winner in the 93rd minute before Henry fluffed his spot-kick.

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Serie A /

Verona

