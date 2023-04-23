Football

UWCL: Arsenal fights back to earn 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg in Champions League semifinal

Wolfsburg took a 2-0 lead inside the first half hour but Arsenal reduced the deficit on the stroke of halftime before Stina Blackstenius equalised in the second half.

Reuters
Wolfsburg 23 April, 2023 21:34 IST
Wolfsburg 23 April, 2023 21:34 IST
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring the equaliser against VfL Wolfsburg in the women’s Champions League soccer semifinal first leg.

Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring the equaliser against VfL Wolfsburg in the women’s Champions League soccer semifinal first leg. | Photo Credit: AP

Wolfsburg took a 2-0 lead inside the first half hour but Arsenal reduced the deficit on the stroke of halftime before Stina Blackstenius equalised in the second half.

Twice European champions VfL Wolfsburg let a two-goal lead slip at home against Arsenal as the English side fought back valiantly to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final on Sunday.

Ewa Pajor and Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir gave the home side a 2-0 lead inside the first half hour but Arsenal reduced the deficit on the stroke of halftime before Stina Blackstenius levelled the tie in the second half.

Also Read
Barcelona defeats Chelsea 1-0 in first leg of Women’s Champions League semifinals

Wolfsburg took the lead in the 19th minute when Jonsdottir chested down a lob and spotted Pajor making a run in behind the defence, finding the Polish striker with a clinical through-ball for her to fire home.

Just as Arsenal looked to recover from the blow, the German team doubled the lead five minutes later thanks to a wayward pass from the London club as it attempted to play out from the back.

Rafaelle Souza’s attempted pass back inside the box did not find her team mate Jen Beattie and Jonsdottir’s eyes lit up as the ball fell at her feet, allowing the Icelandic player to beat the keeper.

The Arsenal defender made up for the error when she timed her leap well to head home a corner with enough power at the back post to give the visitor a lifeline.

Arsenal levelled the game in the second half when Victoria Pelova received the ball behind the defence on the right flank and the Dutchwoman only had to cross the ball into the box where Blackstenius was on hand for a simple tap-in.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord nearly made it 3-2 for Wolfsburg late in the game but she dragged her shot inches wide of the far post as Arsenal managed to cling on for the draw ahead of the second leg at Emirates Stadium on May 1.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us