Cameroon captain to stay on at Cup of Nations after ‘minor injury’

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar was hurt in training but will stay with the squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in the hope that he recovers, officials said on Saturday.

Aboubakar underwent scans on Saturday on a left thigh injury suffered in training on Friday, but initial concerns that he might be forced out of the tournament were played down after the examination.

“It is a minor injury not affecting the player’s participation in the competition. As a result, he continues his preparation under the supervision of the medical team, indicating a return very soon to the group,” the Cameroon Football Federation said in a statement.

“The captain of the Indomitable Lions, also the most experienced player in the squad, maintains high spirits and a determined mindset. He is ready to rigorously follow treatment protocols to participate,” it added.

Aboubakar is one of four players in the Cameroon squad for this month’s tournament who was also in the team in 2017 when the Indomitable Lions won the trophy in Gabon.

The 31-year-old with 97 caps has competed at three World Cup finals for Cameroon and three previous Cup of Nations tournaments.

Cameroon still has the option to replace him in its squad before its opening game in Group C against Guinea in Yamoussoukro on Monday if there is no progress in his recovery.