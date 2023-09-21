MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vincenzo Montella takes over as Turkey coach

His mission will be to qualify Turkey for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 22:58 IST , Istanbul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Vincenzo Montella played as a winger, spending the bulk of his career at Roma, where he won Serie A in 2001, and Sampdoria.
FILE PHOTO: Vincenzo Montella played as a winger, spending the bulk of his career at Roma, where he won Serie A in 2001, and Sampdoria. | Photo Credit: Stefano Rellandini
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vincenzo Montella played as a winger, spending the bulk of his career at Roma, where he won Serie A in 2001, and Sampdoria. | Photo Credit: Stefano Rellandini

Vincenzo Montella was appointed coach of the Turkey national team on Thursday, the country’s football federation announced, the day after German Stefan Kuntz was sacked.

“Welcome Vincenzo Montella!” wrote the federation on social media.

His mission will be to qualify Turkey for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Kuntz, who took over in September 2021, was relieved of his duties on Wednesday after a 4-2 friendly defeat to Japan and a 1-1 home draw against Armenia that left Turkey second on goal difference behind Croatia in Euro qualifying Group D.

Also read | Montse Tome set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation

Turkey faces Croatia on October 12.

Montella, who is 49, played as a winger, spending the bulk of his career at Roma, where he won Serie A in 2001, and Sampdoria.

He played 20 times for Italy, appearing in the Euro 2000 final.

As a coach he led Sevilla and Fiorentina to national cup finals and has also managed Roma, AC Milan and Sampdoria.

He took over Turkish club side Adana Demirspor in September 2021, leading it to fourth place last season, its highest ever finish in the Turkish Super Lig, before leaving the club in June.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vincenzo Montella

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters starts campaign on positive note with 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC
    Stan Rayan
  2. Vincenzo Montella takes over as Turkey coach
    AFP
  3. Wrestling World Championships: Antim Panghal wins bronze, guarantees India a Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  4. Montse Tome set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
    AP
  5. First-ever national 3x3 basketball championship to be held in Chennai from September 22
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Vincenzo Montella takes over as Turkey coach
    AFP
  2. Leaders Inter Milan and Juventus renewing old Serie A title rivalries
    AFP
  3. Marseille owner McCourt backs club president after angry clash with fans
    AFP
  4. Montse Tome set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
    AP
  5. Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters starts campaign on positive note with 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC
    Stan Rayan
  2. Vincenzo Montella takes over as Turkey coach
    AFP
  3. Wrestling World Championships: Antim Panghal wins bronze, guarantees India a Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  4. Montse Tome set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
    AP
  5. First-ever national 3x3 basketball championship to be held in Chennai from September 22
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment