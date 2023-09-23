Real Madrid’s Vinicius fit in time to play Atletico derby after month-long hamstring injury

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Júnior will be ready to play against Atletico Madrid after recovering from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for the past month, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday.
Vinicius injured his right leg in a win over Celta Vigo on Aug. 25. It ruled him out of two World Cup qualifiers with Brazil and three games with Madrid, including its Champions League opener.
“The injury is forgotten,” Ancelotti said. “He has practiced with the team because there is zero risk (of injuring his hamstring again). He is still not back to optimum shape, which is normal, but these are things we will evaluate tomorrow.”
Madrid crosses Spain’s capital to play at Atletico on Sunday in the first derby of the season. Madrid needs to win to recover the league lead.
