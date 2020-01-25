Van Dijk: Liverpool don't feel unbeatable

Virgil van Dijk insisted Liverpool did not feel unbeatable despite its incredible run in the Premier League.

Liverpool secured its 22nd win in 23 league games this season by edging Wolves 2-1 in a tight contest on Thursday.

But Van Dijk warned his side there was still work to do despite the side's 16-point advantage atop the table.

"You never feel unbeatable – it is not a feeling that we have," the star centre-back told UK media.

"Anything can happen. There were moments against Wolves when things could have been different.

"They could have scored a second. We always feel we have to keep working hard.

"We just try to keep improving. Things are going good at the moment and everyone is in a good situation."

Van Dijk is enjoying another stellar campaign for Liverpool, with his partnership alongside Joe Gomez in the centre of defence being the key.

Gomez was involved in an altercation with England teammate Raheem Sterling in November and Van Dijk said he spoke to the 22-year-old to offer his support.

"Of course I talked with Joe and tried to help," Van Dijk said.

"That incident wasn't his fault. I spoke to him about it at the time and he came through that.

"I've been so impressed by Joe. We all saw last season, before he got injured, how good he is and how good he can be.

"He's someone I get on very well with — on and off the pitch. That helps, of course."

Liverpool visits Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.