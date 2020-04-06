Van Dijk wants to leave Liverpool as a Reds 'legend'

Virgil van Dijk wants to be remembered as a "Liverpool legend" when his playing days are over.

The Dutch centre-back has been a revelation since joining the club in January 2018, playing a major role in transforming Liverpool from top-four hopefuls to Champions League winners and Premier League leaders.

Before the coronavirus pandemic caused the indefinite suspension of top-level football, Liverpool was 25 points clear at the top of the English top-tier, potentially two wins from their first title in the Premier League era.

READ | Coronavirus: 'Astonished' Hamann questions Liverpool's morals after furlough decision

Van Dijk is widely considered a major reason for their successes, narrowly missing out on last year's Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi.

The Netherlands international, 28, feels a connection with the club and is hopeful he will be seen as one of Liverpool's greatest players when he hangs up his boots.

When asked how he wants to be remembered when his career ends, he told Sport: "As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here.

"We have a fantastic team, we don't lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to on winning: a coach that we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part.

"Yes, I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family."

READ | UEFA: Clubs risk Champions League exclusion if seasons are incomplete

Although a first league title in 30 years appears certain when the COVID-19 hiatus ends, Liverpool will not be retaining its European crown as it was eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the club's final game before the suspension.