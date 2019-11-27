Football Football Russia set to play at Euro 2020 despite four-year sports ban threat Russia's place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, should it qualify, may be in jeopardy though as FIFA is listed by ISCCS. Peter Hanson 27 November, 2019 00:08 IST St Petersburg is set to retain its status as a host city for the event. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 27 November, 2019 00:08 IST Russia will be free to compete at Euro 2020 regardless of whether a four-year ban on competing at sporting events is imposed on the country. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel recommended last week the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant again over inconsistencies in anti-doping data discovered during an investigation.WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended strong sanctions be imposed on Russia, including a four-year ban from competing in and hosting major sporting events.However, even if a ban is upheld – and backed up by the Court of Arbitration for Sport if Russia opt to go down that route – the nation's place at the tournament will not be affected as the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), the body which sets out rules on anti-doping breaches, does not list UEFA as a 'major event organisation'.St Petersburg will also retain its status as a host city for the event.Russia's place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, should it qualify, may in jeopardy, though, as FIFA is listed by ISCCS.A widely reported statement from FIFA read: "We will await the final considerations of the Wada executive committee on this matter until any potential material decision is taken by FIFA." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos